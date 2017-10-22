Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 22)

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray), Shinrone, Offaly / Laois

A Memorial Service for Heather Sharma (Murray) will be held in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Shinrone at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

Bridget (Bridie) O'Brien (née Martin), Goldsmiths Lot, Rahan, Offaly

Removal on Sunday to St Carthage Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery.

Pauline Hoare (née Ryan) - The Terrace, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Birr. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Patricia Dempsey (née Dowling) - Garryhinch, Portarlington, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Removal on Sunday at 11:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. House Private On Sunday Morning Please.

Katie Buckley - Curraghalassa, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Sunday from 3.30pm until Removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 6.20pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Gallen Cemetery.

Mary Searson (née Feighery) - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Lusmagh Parish Hall on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, followed by burial in Kilmachunna Cemetery. House private on Monday morning Family flowers only please donations if desired to Offaly Hospice/Palliative Care.

Donal (Daniel) Hogan - 68 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Dunkerrin Cemetery at 12.30pm (approximately).

Eamonn Hickey - Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Mary Mother of God Church Daingean at 11am. Burial to take place in England.