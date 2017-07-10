Clara Family Resource and Community Centre Notes (July 10)

Carol Nolan Clinic

The Carol Nolan TD Advice Clinic is now holding clinics at the Clara Family Resource Centre. Upcoming clinics in the Centre are Monday, July 31. Her constituency office on Harbour Street, Tullamore is open five days per week from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. Contact number 083 8579414 or nu1carolnolan@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Offaly work and learning centre

Offaly work and learning centre provide weekly employment support services every Thursday at the Family Resource Centre by appointment only. To make an appointment contact Vanessa on 0877413249.

Japanese karate Classes

Japanese karate Classes: Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm for children in the centre. Also classes for adults on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. These classes help you to become more competent in the areas of self-defence, self-awareness, self-control and self-discipline. Contact sensei Thomas on 086 8948562 for information.

Senior Alert scheme for older people

Are you 65 years of age or over and on a state pension? If so, you qualify for the following security system in your home. For further info please contact the centre.

Warmer Home Scheme

Do you own your own home? Is it built before 2002, are you in receipt of One Parent Family Payment, Family Income Support, Fuel Allowance or on Jobseekers with children under 7. If you would like to have your house Attic insulated, Draught Proofing, Lagging Jackets, Energy Efficient Lighting, and Cavity Wall Insulation. Forms are available in reception. Proof of benefit and proof of home ownership must be submitted with the application.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.