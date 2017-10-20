JOBS: Five jobs available in Offaly today

Spray Painter - Belmont Plant & Equipment Ltd. - Birr, County Offaly

Required experience includes: 1+ years metal spray painting experience and previous sandblasting experience

For more details click here

++++++++++

French Teacher - St Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry

St Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry requires a French teacher for junior and TY classes. A minimum of 8 hours is available with the likelihood of substantial substitution hours. We are looking for someone to start immediately. Current enrolment is 838. For more details click here

++++++++++

Retail Assistant - Flynn's Centra, Tullamore - Tullamore (Part-time)

Flynn's Centra are currently recruiting for a retail assistant in their busy Tullamore store. Retail Assistants will work across all areas of the store and have a wide range of responsibilities. For more details click here

++++++++++

Cake Baker & Decorator - Vanilla Bean Bakery - Tullamore (Part-time)

Cake Baker & Decorator is required on a Part-time basis but may lead to full-time for the right candidate. For more details click here

++++++++++

Office Administrator / PA - The Townhouse Tullamore

Office Administrator / Personal Assistant required for Bar / Restaurant & Guest Accommodation. Previous experience in hospitality is essential. Candidate must have good knowledge of Microsoft Word & Excel. For more details click here