JOBS: Accountancy firm announces new jobs for the Midlands

The largest independently branded accounting firm in Ireland has announced that it will be creating 80 new positions in its Dublin and Midlands offices.

RBK has grown from a relatively small, regional practice to a nationwide, indigenous firm with a sophisticated skills and services profile.

At the official opening of our its new office in Dublin 4 today and the launch of its new brand, the firm has formally announced 80 new positions in its Dublin and Midlands offices at all levels within the firm over the next three years in addition to its annual intake of 20 plus third level graduates in September each year.

With offices in Dublin, Athlone and Roscommon, RBK currently ranks in 12th position in a list of Ireland’s top accountancy firms by Finance Dublin magazine. RBK is currently led and managed by 19 Partners who are supported by a 180 plus strong team of technical and advisory specialists.

It provides audit, accounting and taxation services to domestic and overseas individuals and companies and delivers a wide range of additional services ranging from wealth management to payroll, corporate finance and HR. The firm also provide management support and technology based services.

As the firm continues to grow, RBK is experiencing increased demand for additional resources to provide expert advices and services for our clients, particularly in relation to sectoral specific insight and knowledge.

In addition, we have recently entered into a strategic alliance with a leading U.S. advisory funds group, Marcum LLP, headquartered in New York. The new venture is established as an Irish service centre for hedge fund and private equity clients. It combines RBK’s expertise and experience in providing audit, accounting, taxation and business advisory services to domestic and overseas businesses with Marcum’s leadership as one of the top five hedge fund service providers in the US.

On Thursday, 19th October 2017