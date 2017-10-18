Offaly auctioneer receives REV qualification

An Offaly auctioneer has received his Recognised European Valuer (REV) qualification.

Philip Kelly, DNG Kelly Duncan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly was presented with his certificate by Roger Messenger, Chairman of the European Valuation Qualifications Board and Brian Dempsey, President of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers. The ceremony took place at the Castleknock Hotel.

REV is recognised as reliable international standards by the Central Bank of Ireland, the European Central Bank and the European Parliament and the standards were introduced into Ireland by IPAV.

It ensures that valuers are qualified to a consistently high European standard of practice and it enables valuers’ demonstrate professional competency and independence from the credit underwriting process. In this it underpins impartiality and objectivity in the process and gives confidence to all concerned.