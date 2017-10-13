Permission sought to build four additional units in Offaly Business Park

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to build four additional units at a busy Offaly Business Park.

Axis Business Park Limited in Tullamore is seeking permission to build three Type 1 Retail Warehousing Units measuring 497.25 sq/m. These units will consist of 117.80 sq/m of office space over two floors.

It is also seeking permission to build one Type 2 Retail Warehousing Unit of 247.70 sq/m. This unit will consist of 98.20 sq/m of office space over two floors.

The development will also include car parking, landscaping, site services and associated site works.

Axis Business Park is located on the Clara Road on the outskirts of Tullamore.