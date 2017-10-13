Sponsored Content
Massive furniture sale underway in Tullamore
Four day sale in Minogue Furniture started yesterday and runs until Sunday with everything in store reduced
Are you on the look out for new furniture for your home? Are you hoping to get a good deal?
Then get along and visit Minogue Furniture in Tullamore as they are currently holding a massive sale to mark their third anniversary. The four day sale in Tullamore Retail Park started yesterday and runs until 6pm on Sunday.
Everything in the store is reduced and there are some fantastic bargains to be had. Here are just some of the bargains.
Ellie Tub chair was €199 now €99 Limited stock / choice of colours
Rina recliner was €359 now €199
Mayfair corner couch was €1599 now €799
Diplomat reclining chair and footstool was €629 now €299
Miami office chair was €79 now €49
Orthopaedic chair was €249 now €199
Audrey 3,1,1 was €1595 now €999
Seville wardrobe was €809 now €299
Pictures, mirrors and lamps 30% off
Lisa 2 seater was €1099 now €499
Everton Coffee table was €329 now €129
Blarney 3 door sideboard was €719 now €289
Blarney bookcase €569 now €225
Seville 2 over 3 chest €539 now €215
Alpha glass display was €749 now €299
Alpha bookcase €629 now €249
Frankfurt coffee table choice of colours €79
All mattress reduced
For more details on the fabulous bargains on offer go to www.minoguefurniture.com
