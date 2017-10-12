Offaly County Council selling Industrial Units

Offaly County Council has a number of Industrial Sites for sale at Ferbane Business Park and at Portarlington Industrial Estate, Botley Lane, Portarlington. Tenders are now hereby invited for the purchase of those sites.

The sites are fully serviced and the costs in relation to the connections to the services will be the responsibility of the purchaser.

Tenders for the purchase of any of the sites should be submitted to Offaly County Council, Local Enterprise Office, Aras An Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Tenders should be clearly marked “Tender for purchase of Industrial Site, Portarlington Industrial Estate, Botley Lane, Portarlington” or “Tender for purchase of Industrial Site, Ferbane Business Park”

The closing date for receipt of tenders is today, Thursday, October 12 at 4pm.

Any enquiries should be made to the Local Enterprise Office on 05793 57480 or by emailing info@leo.offalycoco.ie

