JOBS: This Offaly County Council job could be yours!

Offaly County Council is looking to hire a qualified researcher with a youth arts background to examine current and potential arts provision for young people within Offaly, and recommend a framework, with timelines, for developing and implementing a new strategic approach for young people’s arts provision in the county over the coming five years.

Particulars of the contract can be obtained by downloading the Youth Arts Researcher Brief from the Offaly County Council website.

The closing date for proposals/submission is no later than 4pm on Tuesday, October 24.

The successful candidate will be required to finish the research by Tuesday, January 31.

For all requests for clarification, or further information in respect of this tender, email to artsoffice@offalycoco.ie no later than 5pm, October 18, 2017.

