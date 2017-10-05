JOBS: Offaly County Council hiring to fill vacancy

Offaly County Council is currently hiring for the post of Information Systems Project Leader

Each candidate must:

(a) possess the N.C.C. Higher Diploma in Computer Studies or an equivalent accredited certified I.T. qualification, and

(b) have satisfactory experience in an information technology environment and

(c) have satisfactory skills in at least one of the following areas:- project management, systems implementation, programming or applications development, systems or business analysis, network implementation, network administration, geographical information systems, database information and team leadership.

For more details and to download an application form click here