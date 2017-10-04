JOBS: Rosderra Meats hiring for unit in Midlands area

A position exists for an all-round experienced, enthusiastic pig stockperson to join a team in running a unit in the Midland area.

Ideally the person will have experience in pig husbandry skills or will be willing to learn these skills to rear pigs to the highest welfare standards and achieve key performance targets. Training will be made available as required.

Work hours are fixed in a highly routine environment. An ability to do week-end work is required.

On offer is a competitive pay rate with opportunities to progress will be available to the correct candidate.

The position is for an integrated unit in the Midland area

Please apply to:

HR Dept, Rosderra Farms, Clara, Co Offaly. Closing date: October 16, 2017