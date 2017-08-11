Sponsored Content
Local car dealership looking for Sales Executive
Volkswagen Arteon
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Sales Executive
The Role:
Selling vehicles in accordance with targets set by the Sales Manager whilst adhering to company and manufacturer guidelines
Carry out accurate appraisals of all vehicles offered for part exchange.
Prospect for new and used car customers on a regular basis to create additional sales opportunities.
Requirements:
Minimum 3 years’ experience within a franchise dealership environment
Highly analytical and comfortable using modern DMS software
Ultra-professional demeanour with an ambition to achieve targets
Evidence of having consistently achieved sales objectives within a dealership setting
What’s on Offer?
Salary plus commission
Product Knowledge Training
Company car
Mobile phone
If this position interests you then forward your CV to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie
If you have a job to advertise in Offaly, you can reach more than 250,000 per month if you place it with the Offaly Express. e-mail emer.egan@offalyexpress.ie or alison.casey@offalyexpress.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on