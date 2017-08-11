Tullamore D.E.W. appoints Tullamore graduate as Seattle Brand Ambassador

Tullamore local, Maedhbh Rowland, has been appointed by Tullamore D.E.W., the world’s second largest Irish whiskey, as the brand’s new Washington brand ambassador.

Maedhbh will be based in Seattle and is one of five Irish graduates recruited by Tullamore D.E.W. to become brand ambassadors for key American cities as well as a role in Dublin Airport.

The successful candidates, Sarah Leonard, Jack Coghlan Murray, Laura Butler Synnott and Meadhbh Rowland will head to Milwaukee, Austin, Chicago and Seattle later this month, while Bradley Murphy will be Tullamore D.E.W.’s ambassador at the Airport. Over the next 18 months, all will be responsible for educating and advocating for Irish whiskey and Tullamore D.E.W. in particular.

Tullamore D.E.W., the world’s second largest Irish whiskey, chose Laura, Bradley, Jack, Maedhbh and Sarah for their blend of confidence, charisma and commercial focus to promote the brand to an American audience that has fallen in love with Irish whiskey. This unique opportunity for the talented Irish graduates was offered through the IBEC/Bord Bia Export Orientation Programme (EOP).

Tullamore D.E.W., which now sells over 1 million cases globally, already has 12 Ambassadors based in the US. The successful placement of these candidates brings the total number 16.