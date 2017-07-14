Planning application lodged for Offaly playground

Offaly County Council has received a planning application for the construction of a new playground in Cloghan, Co. Offaly.

The application brought by the Cloghan Community Playground Group was lodged last week and now awaits an outcome from the planning authorities.

The construction of the playground at the St. Rynagh's GAA pitch would also involve the demolition of the existing club room on site, according to the application.

