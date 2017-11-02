Calling all Offaly artists - submissions sought for 'urban' art expo

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre is calling for submissions for the 10th Annual Common Ground – an exhibition of work by artists living in the Midlands to be held from December 2017 – January 2018.

This year, the theme for Common Ground, referring to a group of artists coming together to exhibit, will be “Urban Landscape.”

The exhibition will be curated by a guest selector and it is intended the resulting exhibition will showcase the exceptional talent and diversity of Visual Artists in the Midlands today.

Landscapes are defined as the combination of environmental and human phenomena that coexist together in a particular place on Earth's surface.

Urban areas are some of the most striking examples of human-environment landscapes. They involve the highest levels of human activity and are often heavily shaped by environmental factors.

In the Visual Arts an urban landscape is an artistic representation, such as a painting, drawing, print, photograph, etc of the physical aspects of a city or urban area.

With this in mind, artists must submit a max of 2 pieces for consideration. This selected show is open to all media, though pieces must depict an Urban Landscape in any shape or form. Any work that is determined not to meet the spirit of the exhibit will not be accepted.

Work must be delivered to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on either Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 November between 1pm and 5pm.

For more details and the submission form: http://www.birrtheatre.com/visualarts

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.