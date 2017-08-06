Large crowd expected for Birr Vintage Festival Parade

A large crowd is expected in Birr this afternoon for the Vintage Festival Parade.

The parade sets off at 3pm and will feature street theatre, marching bands, floats, pre World War 2 cars, bikes and tractors, circus performers and much more. It will be 'an extravaganza of colour, sound and vision'.

To facilitate the parade, a traffic management system will be in place in Birr for the duration of the parade.

The Parade assembles at the Marian Hall Car Park and will set off at 3pm along William Street, onto Castle Street, turning left onto Main Street and then O’Connell Street. It continues through Emmett Square, Emmet Street and turns left into Oxmantown Mall where it disperses.

The following streets will be closed for the duration of the parade from 3pm to 5pm - Main Street, O’Connell Street, Emmet Square, Emmet Street, Rosse Row and William Street, Parking restrictions will also apply on the streets.

In order to facilitate normal traffic the following diversions will be in place:

Tullamore Traffic: All traffic will turn right at the traffic lights at the Cherry Tree Junction onto New Road and onto Croghan Road, it will then turn left onto Killeen Lane where it will emerge onto the Portumna Road, (R.489). Portumna traffic will turn right and Nenagh / Roscrea traffic turn left onto Riverstown where it leads right for Nenagh and left to Roscrea N7.

Roscrea Traffic: Turn left at Railway Rd (Tesco Roundabout) out to Riverstown. Nenagh straight on and all other routes (Tullamore/Athlone/Portumna turning right out the R489. The Tullamore and Athlone traffic turns right out Killeen Lane at Killeen School and Portumna traffic straight on. The Tullamore/Athlone traffic enter Birr at Croghan Lane then New Road and left at the Cherry Tree onto Tullamore Road, N52

Kinnitty/Clareen: Please co-operate with the stewards manning these diversion and the Gardai to the Roscrea Road.

Your co-operation with the stewards and the Gardai is much appreciated!