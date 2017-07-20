Two in a 'Roe' for rising Offaly country singer

Young country singer Alex Roe has made it two in a row by hitting the #1 spot on the iTunes Irish country chart for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The fast moving 'Country Kid' from Clara hit the top spot with his debut release, 'All I Need Is You', as recently as last month, and has now repeated the feat with his follow up, 'We'll Walk Hand In Hand.'

When we spoke with Alex a short while ago, he was quite naturally a little taken aback, but also delighted.

"I film my first TV appearance tomorrow, for TG4, so this is the best lead-in to that I could have hoped for. It's an amazing feeling, to be honest. To do it once was like a dream come true, but it also makes you really want to do it again!"

Alex continued, "I just want to say the biggest of thank-yous to everyone who has bought the single so far. Hopefully the more the people hear 'We'll Walk Hand In Hand', the more they'll like it, that's always the aim: just for fans to like and enjoy what I do. I also have to say a huge thank you to Joe Cooney and Kevin Lawlor Fitzpatrick in Midlands 103 for all their support so far. For a young artist like myself, recording original material, their support means so much."

In what is a rare occurrence these days, Alex has scored two #1 singles with two original songs. His debut hit 'All I Need Is You' came from the pen of Chris Kavanagh, while Jim Corbett is the man behind 'We'll Walk Hand In Hand.'

'We'll Walk Hand In Hand' is available to download on iTunes.

