'That Beats Banagher' festival takes place this month

A festival showcasing sports, the arts, crafts and history is set to charm revellers yet again at the end of the month in Offaly. The 'That Beats Banagher' Festival 2017 has something for everybody, and is a festival designed to celebrate all things Banagher.

One of the centrepieces of this year's festival will be a special Miscellany and Edwardian Tea Party to commemorate and remember Banagher families involved in World War 1. People are invited to head along and dress in their best period outfit to be in with a chance to be awarded with a prize for the best dressed guest.

On the water, there will be open Canadian canoeing, wake boarding or SUP – standup paddleboarding, and an opportunity to join the crew on the local long boat, “The Sionn Mara”.

If dry land suits you more then organisers are also hosting blitzes and games at St Rynaghs GAA, craft workshops and demonstrations and zorbing by the Shannon.

For something little more relaxing, there are writing workshops, comic-book classes, readings and recitals. There will also be live music every day.

And what festival is complete without a blast of fireworks. On the Saturday night the skies over the town will be ablaze with light and colour.

The That Beats Banagher Festival takes place from Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23. For more information, visit www.thatbeatsbanagher.com.

