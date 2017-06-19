Clara and Tullamore Musical Societies among the winners at AIMS Awards

Clara Musical Society were among the big winners as The Association of Irish Musical Societies had its Annual Awards Ceremony in Killarney.

Clara Musical Society claimed Best Visual and the much coveted title of Best Overall Show in the Sullivan Section for their spellbinding production of Cats.

Tullamore Musical Society were also among the awards winning Best Chorus for Sweeney Todd and Eoghan Fingleton taking home Best Actor in a Supporting Role

The INEC was the venue, where well over 1,300 members cheered, snapped and clapped as the winners were announced by MC Fergal D’Arcy.

There was double award wins for a number of Musical Societies in the Sullivan Section with UCD Musical Society, Dublin taking home, Best Actress for Derry Keeling and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Colin Gilligan for Parade. New Ross Musical Society were singing in the aisle as Singing in the Rain was awarded two awards for Best Comedienne for Caroline O’Connell and Best Director for Derek Shannon .

It was a Legally Leixlip kind of night in the Gilbert Section as Leixlip Musical &Variety Group were awarded Best Comedienne for Jacqueline Brunton, Best Choreography for Claire Tighe and Best Overall Show for their production of Legally Blonde. Kilkenny Musical Society were delighted as Parade won Best Director for Christine Scarry , Best Male Singer for Michael Hayes and runner up with their powerful production of Parade.

Bronwyn Andrews won Best Actress and Dermot O’Callaghan won Best Musical Director for Teachers Musical Society.

Nicole Lamb was awarded the Spirit of AIMS Award in the Sullivan Section for her magnificent performance of ‘Over the Moon’ for Dunboyne Musical Society’s production of Rent. And it was checkmate for Limerick Musical Society as they were awarded the Spirt of AIMS Award in the Gilbert Section for their powerful choreography for the Arbiter’s Song in Chess.

The world of musical theatre was in full voice with a wonderful spread of winners throughout every corner of country. Other winners on the night included in Muse Productions in Shannon for Man of La Mancha scooping Best House Management and Best Actor for Chris Willets with his portal of Cervantes/Don Quixonte ,Kerry Rooney as Bill Snibon in Me and My Girl with St Agnes Musical Choral Society, Belfast. Newcastle Glee’s were delighted as Paddy McGennity as Man in Chair won for Best Actor and Ciara Mackey as Janet Van De Graaf picked up as Best Female Singer for Newcastle Glee’s magnificent production of The Drowsy Chaperone

The celebrating continued long into the night and early into the morning as the sun sets on another AIMS Awards Weekend.