Clara Musical Society ready to purr with production of Cats

Clara Musical Society will take to stage with the Irish Amatuer Premiere of Cats later this month.

Clara Musical Society are renowned for the quality of their productions and their staging of this classic Andrew Lloyd Weber Musical is sure to be another absolute crowd pleaser.

The Society has previously taken on such high profile musicals as Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie and The Producers to rave reviews.

This year's show runs from Tuesday, March 28 to Saturday, April 1 in Clara GAA Centre starting at 8pm each evening.

All seats on Tuesday are priced at €12 and €16 from Wednesday to Saturday. There is a family special of €50 on Saturday for two adults and two children.

Tickets can be booked on 087 9366247 or you can book on line at www.clarams.com