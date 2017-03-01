'Wake in the West' takes to the stage in Tullamore

'Wake in the West', the famous comedy farce by Michael Ginnelly, takes to the stage in Tullamore from this evening (March 1) and runs for three nights in the Bridge House.

Presented by Tullamore Lions Club, proceeds are in aid of Irish Guide Dogs.

Tickets priced at €15 are available from the Bridge House in Tullamore and any Lions Club member.

The play is set in a small town in the west of Ireland. Tom Healy has died and is being waked in his house by the sea.

He has left some very unusual funeral instructions that do not sit well with his family. The question is should they fulfil his final wishes.

A great night’s entertainment is surely in store.