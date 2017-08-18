Rhode GAA to remember 1960s legends 50 years on

Following the last year in which Rhode Senior Footballers captured The Offaly Senior Championship for the 27th time, Rhode GAA is set to commemorate the triumphant 1966/1967 Senior and 1967 U21 Championship winning teams.

It is now 50 years since these men etched their names into the Offaly GAA history books, and now the famous Rhode club, which has produced a continuous lineage of footballing greats, will remember them once more.

Celebrations will commence on Sunday, August 27, with a mass for the deceased members of Rhode GAA club at 11:30am in St. Peters Church Rhode.

That evening members and representatives of the 1966/67 Senior & 1967 U21 Championship winning teams will sit down to a meal in Killeen’s.

Following this there will be a presentation made to them at 7:30pm in Killeens' Croghan lounge, which is open to all family, friends and anyone wishing to attend to celebrate the wonderful achievements of these men.

The Following Men will be honoured on the night to mark the 50th anniversary of those victories in 1966 and 1967:

1. Joe Hannon

2. Liam Swaine

3. Pat Kilmurray

4. Jimmy Byrne

5. Eugene Mulligan

6. Paddy McCormack (Senior Team Captain both years)

7. Bill Heavey R.I.P.

8. Brendan O’Toole R.I.P.

9. Patsy Murphy

10. Jody Gunning (U,21 Team Captain)

11. Sean Malone

12. Martin Heavey

13. Pat Swaine

14. Mick Casey R.I.P.

15. Sean Murphy R.I.P.

1888 - 2017

16. Frank Glennon

17. Mickey Gunning R.I.P.

18. Benny Kerrigan

19. Barney Scally

20. Joe Malone

21. Frank McGlynn

22. Danny Walsh

23. Christy Dunne

24. Frank Higgins

25. J.J. Grehan

26. John Kavanagh

27. Carthage Grennan

28. Seamus Darby

29. Kevin Malone

30. Larry Swaine

31. Paddy Hope

32. Christy Kellaghan R.I.P.

33. Joe Ennis

34. Barney Kilmurray R.I.P.

1966-67 Club Officials:

35. Tom Ward R.I.P.

36. Peter Leavy R.I.P.

37. Greg Ennis R.I.P.

38. Seamus Murphy

39. Gerry Reidy

1966-67 Senior & U21 Team Management:

40. Dick Boiler Conroy (Coach) R.I.P.

41. Paddy Kerrigan (Manager)