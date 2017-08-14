Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (August 14)

Neville 10

Tara McKinney put in a strong, steady run to win this year’s Neville 10 road race last Tuesday, covering the tough 10 mile course in 73.16. The club’s annual contest is a handicapped race with head-starts given according to the runner’s capabilities. Tara started 40mins30secs behind the first runner, overtaking those in front and holding off the chasing athletes to take the victory. Mary Fox Mann was second finisher with Hilary Dunican third, Sandra Busteed fourth, Tracey Kinnarney fifth and Avril Fynn in sixth place. Dave Murray posted the fastest time of the evening clocking 56.20 while Pauline Curley was the fastest women running 61.42. Well done to all who took part and thank you for those who helped to organise and marshal the race.

Full results with handicapped times: (place, clock , handicap , actual time)

1st Tara McKinney 01:53:46 00:40:30 01:13:16; 2nd Mary Fox 01:54:11 00:13:00 01:41:11; 3rd Hilary

Dunican 01:56:04 00:33:30 01:22:34; 4th Sandra Busteed 01:56:08 00:16:00 01:40:08; 5th Tracey

Kinnarney 01:56:49 00:37:00 01:19:49; 6th Avril Flynn 01:57:17 00:39:20 01:17:57; 7th Mary

Dunican 01:57:24 00:32:40 01:24:44; 8th Rory Farrell 01:57:26 00:52:00 01:05:26; 9th Fionnan

Minnock 01:57:39 00:49:40 01:07:59; 10th Martina Lydon 01:57:49 00:28:00 01:29:49; 11th Eugene

Mann 01:57:51 00:45:40 01:12:11; 12th Sean Reynolds 01:58:05 00:45:40 01:12:25; 13th Dave

Murray 01:58:20 01:02:00 00:56:20; 14th Robbie Westman 01:58:30 00:54:00 01:04:30; 15th Aidan

Egan 01:58:34 00:45:40 01:12:54; 16th Leonard Mooney 01:58:41 00:59:30 00:59:11; 17th Aisling

McCormack 01:58:48 00:28:00 01:30:48 ; 18th Fra Mollen 01:58:51 00:50:40 01:08:11; 19th Helena

Buckley 01:59:04 00:35:30 01:23:34; 20th Glen Finlay 01:59:15 00:55:20 01:03:55; 21st Darragh

Rigney 01:59:24 00:55:20 01:04:04; 22nd Richie Galvin 01:59:28 00:49:40 01:09:48; 23rd Johnny

Feery 01:59:33 00:55:20 01:04:13; 24th Padraig Sweeney 01:59:38 00:48:40 01:10:58; 25th Jason

Donegan 01:59:54 01:02:00 00:57:54; 26th Lorcan Scally 02:00:00 00:47:30 01:12:30; 27th Rodge

Larkin 02:00:04 00:32:40 01:27:24;28th Anne Daly 02:00:04 00:30:40 01:29:24; 29th Martin Grahan

02:00:11 00:42:00 01:18:11; 30th Pauline Curley 02:00:12 00:58:30 01:01:42; 31st Adrian Martin

02:00:26 00:40:30 01:19:56; 32nd Paddy Rowland 02:00:27 00:37:00 01:23:27; 33rd Denis Flynn

02:00:32 00:43:30 01:17:02; 34th Ivan Dunne 02:00:37 00:45:40 01:14:57; 35th Leonard Owens

02:00:45 00:45:40 01:15:05; 36th Arlene Finnerty 02:00:47 00:30:00 01:30:47; 37th Ber Daly

02:00:48 00:37:30 01:23:18; 38th Paul Hensey 02:00:55 00:44:15 01:16:40; 39th Ray Murray

02:00:57 00:35:00 01:25:57; 40th Sarah Stephens 02:00:58 00:40:30 01:20:28; 41st Kevin Corrigan

02:01:02 00:55:20 01:05:42; 42nd Lar Tierney 02:01:08 00:45:40 01:15:28; 43rd Mags Grennan

02:01:09 00:42:00 01:19:09; 44th Miriam Brady 02:01:45 00:26:40 01:35:05; 45th Gary O'Dwyer

02:01:48 00:40:30 01:21:18; 46th Deirdre Delaney 02:02:28 00:45:40 01:16:48; 47th Rob Maunsell

02:02:47 00:45:40 01:17:07; 48th Alan Heffernan 02:02:49 00:49:40 01:13:09; 49th Joe White

02:03:31 00:35:30 01:28:01; 50th Jim Dolan 02:03:39 00:30:00 01:33:39; 51st Leslie Buckley

02:05:07 00:46:30 01:18:37; 52nd Melissa Hogan 02:06:48 00:00:00 02:06:48; 53rd Rita Daly

02:06:49 00:44:15 01:22:34; 54th Michelle Mullaney 02:10:38 00:46:30 01:24:08; 55th Maeve Larkin

02:10:38 00:46:30 01:24:08;56th Ronan Todd 02:11:26 00:45:40 01:25:46.

National Half Marathon

Pauric Ennis had a super run at the National Half Marathon in Dublin on Sunday, clocking 1.12.59 for the championship race which was run in conjunction with the Rock’n’Roll Half Marathon. Pauric was in good company with club mates Jason Donegan also running a great time of 1.18.55 and Eddie Garry finishing in 1.20.42. Christy Donegan was next home for Harriers in a time of 1.21.55 and Sean Reynolds running 1.46.19. Lavinia Leahy was only one of our ladies involved, and she ran 1.47.18.

Great results from the Harriers team – well done to you all.

Galway Bay 8k

Dave Murray followed up his fastest-man performance at the Neville with an 8k pb of 27.08 at last Saturday’s Streets of Galway race. Mark Donegan also took part and posted a super time of 28.09. Great running from both men.

Niamh O’Connor in Flying Form

On Thursday evening at the Tullamore Harriers stadium there was a brief ceremony to recognise the progress of Niamh O'Connor. Mary Daly, the Tullamore Harriers Ladies Captain, presented Niamh with a training bursary on behalf of the club, while Offaly Athletics Chairperson Darren Butler handed over a county sweater in recognition of Niamh's progress in the last year. Niamh flew out on Saturday to New York, where she is on an athletics scholarship at Iona College. Iona has a long tradition in bringing over young Irish athletes to the USA and at present Niamh trains alongside four other young Irish runners- Jack O'Leary (Westmeath), Orlaith Moynihan (Tipperary), Sophie Murphy (Dublin) and Emma O'Brien (Wicklow).

In the last year Niamh has been in flying form and her PBs have improved significantly with Niamh now one of the top endurance athletes in the country. Her PBs are now 4.34 (1500m), 9.42 (3000m) and 16.53 (5000m). Niamh hopes over the winter to move up in distance and is hoping to run a couple of 10000m races in the spring. Tullamore has a great tradition in the longer distances with Pauline Curley, Martin Flynn, John O'Toole and Ann Marie Larkin (now McGlynn) just a few of clubs top performers over the years. So hopefully Niamh O'Connor along with Liam Brady, who is consistently a top ranked Irish endurance athlete and who ran on the Irish team at the European Cross Country Championships last Autumn, and Nadine Donegan, this year’s U23 5000m national champion mean that the club will continue this tradition in the decades ahead.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

With just two weeks to go to the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon, preparation is in full swing for the club’s biggest annual event. On behalf of the club, we wish to thank all sponsors who have contributed to our 2017 event. Without your support we cannot host such a competition. We appreciate the financial contributions, products and merchandise which we have and will receive. In turn we hope our members will show their appreciation by supporting these companies and business as best you can. Sponsors are; Bridge House Hotel, Supermacs Tullamore, Bord na Mona, Seimens, Hugh Lynchs, Print Plus, Ready2Run, Heatwise, Hire Depot, Lidl, Tesco, Glenisk, Maunsells, Applegreen, Imagine, Renault, Tullamore Court Hotel, Offaly County Council, Avonmore Protein Milk, Leavys Centra, Tullamore Camera Club, Longhaul Commercials and Ellsport.

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday 26th August at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Condolences

The club offers our condolences to the family of Frank Neville who has passed away in the US. Frank was a former member of the club and an uncle of our Ladies Captain Mary Daly.

Fixtures

August:

Sun 20th : AAI National League Final, Harriers

Sat 26th : Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.