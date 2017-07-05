Portarlington man represents Ireland at Pool World Championships

Portarlington man Sonny Flanagan has returned home after a marvellous performance at the World Eightball Pool Federation 2017 World Championships.

Sonny represented Ireland on the Irish Senior Team in Blackpool last week as they competed against seven other countries.

During the early stage of the tournament, the Irish team beat the likes of India, Northern Ireland and Scotland, ensuring their place in the semi-final stage.

There they overcame England, a team they had lost to earlier in the tournament. Sonny and his Irish teammates then went onto the final where they narrowly lost out to Australia.

It was a stunning achievement for Sonny who was enjoying his first year as part of the Irish team. In individual terms, he was ranked 23rd out of over 50 international players.

