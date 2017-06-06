Clara Athletics Club Notes (June 6)

Busy Times

It has been a busy few weeks for Clara A.C with members participating in the Offaly 5k Road Race Series. We travelled to Tullmore on May 7, 2017, Rhode on May 19, 2017 and most recently to Ballyskenach on 2 nd June, 2017. Ballyskenach A.C hosted an extremely well organised event and Clara A.C was well represented on the night. Congratulations to our members on some fantastic results. David Staunton 17.58, Geoff Griffith 19.16, Paul Flaherty 21.14, Gary Guilfoyle 24.19, Mark Lowry 24.19, Olivia Weldon 25.49, Brendan Minnock 27.52, Mairead Sheridan 28.50, Una Horgan 30.58, Luciano Strolla 30.59 and Patrick Weldon. On May 25, 2017, Tullamore Harriers hosted the Offaly Athletics Track and Field Championships, where members competed in a variety of events from field events such as Javelin, Shot Putt and Long Jump, and track events like the 400m, 800m, 1 mile and Medley Relay. In total Clara A.C returned home on the night with seventeen medals. Well done to all who participated on the night. After the success of our very first Couch to 5k Programme in January, we are excited to announce that we will be running a second one. Starting on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 7.00pm in Clara GAA pitch. This is a six week programme at the cost of €30, so come along you will not regret it.

Training

Clara A.C trains Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Clara GAA pitch. New members are always welcome. You can find us on Facebook at Clara A.C

Upcoming Fixtures

Sunday, June 25, 2017 Daingean – Round 6 of the Offaly Road Race Series.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

