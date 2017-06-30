Offaly people receive AIT Health & Safety awards

Three Offaly based people has successfully completed an AIT Heath & Safety course and received their NISO (National Irish Safety Organisation) Certificates in Occupational Health and Safety.

They were presented with their awards by Kevin Moran, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and Athlone and Mr Harry Galvin (NISO President) following a ceremony in the Prince of Wales Hotel, Athlone recently.

The 24 participants successfully completed the 14 week course in AIT between September 2016 and January of this year. The successful Offaly participants were Lorna Clarke (AIT Biotechnology 3 student and The Manor, Edenderry), Emilia Kelly (Parsons House, Axis Business Park Tullamore and Kilnabin, Tullamore) and John Jones (School of Science IT Tallaght and Ferbane).

The next round of this NISO course begins at the end of September in AIT. For further information contact the Adult Education Office AIT at 090-6483050 or the AIT website www.ait.ie.

Each year a significant number of these students continue their studies in AIT on the two year part-time (level 7) BSc in Environmental Health and Safety Management degree course and qualify subsequently to work as Safety/Environmental Safety officers.

For further information or admission to this course contact AIT Life and Physical Sciences office at (090) 6471828 or (090) 6468144 or the admissions office at (090) 6468131.

