GALLERY: Gallen CS production of 'My Fair Lady' a resounding success

Use the arrow in the top corner of the picture to scroll through the gallery

Gallen CS Annual School Musical took place in the school before mid-term break.

This was the school's 24th production since its first musical 'Oliver' was performed in 1994. This year's musical, 'My Fair Lady', proved a great success and continued the high standard of previous years.

Sean Flynn was excellent as Professor Henry Higgins, the Professor of Phonetics who pledges to turn Eliza Doolittle, expertly played by Sophie Gilson, from a Cockney flower girl into an elegant lady.

There are a few mishaps along the way notably at Ascot Races but in the end Higgins realises he loves Eliza and is sorry for his treatment of her.

Cathal Flynn was excellent as the roguish Alfred P Doolittle. Aron Mc abe reprised the role of Colonel Pickering with great relish. Lucy Egan played the stern but well-meaning role of Mrs Higgins as a mother's wish for her son to get married is combined with careful mothering of Eliza.

Liz Corrigan gave a strong vocal performance as Mrs Pearce as did second year student Cian Egan who was excellent as the young gentleman Freddie Eynesford Hill. Kieran Guinan was very good as Jamie, Clive Keena shone as Harry and Harry Balsiger fitted into his role as Cockney Man, Colin Wren as Selsey Man, Marco Sweeney as Hoxton Man and Tristan Buckley as bartender all played solid cameo roles.

Nathan Egan and Roisin Daly as Lord and Lady Boxington brought gravitas to their roles as did Katie McCready (Mrs Eynesford Hill), Miguel Des Los Rios (Zoltan Karpathy) and Ciara Kenny as Mrs Hopkins.

All the work of the TYs, second and first years was backed by the rest of the TY team who got sponsorship, sold tickets, worked as ushers every night, painted sets, did stage crew etc. Well done to all involved and particular mention to Mr Michael McCartain and Ms Reynolds in the school.

Thanks to all those who donated sponsorship and raffle prizes also .