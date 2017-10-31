PICTURES: Children and clocks go 'back to the future' in Offaly

On Sunday October 29 at 2am the clocks went back and the famous DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future came to Edenderry for a quick pitstop to meet little Christian Doyle (3) and Maisie Smyth (3).

The extra hour makes mornings slightly lighter and evenings darker and Solus took the opportunity to issue their top tips for saving energy over the winter months.

These are the top tips from Solus:

1. There are still many homes in Ireland that have old incandescent light bulbs hiking up their energy costs; or stocks of them in the cupboard. The old bulbs are very wasteful as 90% of the electricity they use produces heat rather than light. Energy efficient alternatives not only save money on electricity bills but also help to protect the environment. Check all bulbs in use and start changing now as the savings will more than pay for the replacements.



2. Turn the lights off when leaving a room and use "task" lighting rather than whole room lighting when only a small amount of light is required. Regularly clean light fittings, reflectors and lampshades.



3. Most energy efficient light bulbs, such as Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs) and halogen light bulbs, are available in various configurations and although they cost more to purchase, they are far more energy efficient thus reducing electricity costs. For example, a CFL light bulb uses 80% less electricity than an equivalent incandescent light bulb and typically lasts eight to twelve times longer.



4. Replacing 3 x 100W incandescent light bulbs with CFLs using 3 hours of electricity per day can save an average household up to €43 per annum.

5. Outdoor decorative lights look great when lighting up trees or garden features. However, it might be worth considering only switching them on occasionally to help reduce your energy bill.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.