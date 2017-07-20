Offaly teacher brings Rhode GAA spirit to Zambia

Rhode woman Chloe Cocoman has sent home some great photographs from her teaching expedition to Zambia in which her students proudly wear their new Rhode GAA jerseys.

"I am currently studying primary school teaching in Marino Institute of Education heading into third year in September, and I'm volunteering with Suas Educational Development," Chloe told the Offaly Express.

Suas is an organisation delivering quality education to children in Ireland, India and Africa, and since 2002, Suas volunteers have worked with local partners, bringing their experience and energy to both urban and rural communities.

"I am part of a team of six women studying primary school teaching in Marino Institute of Education. We are working with teachers in three disadvantaged schools in southern Zambia for six weeks, focusing mainly on English," Chloe explained.

"Rhode GAA were generous enough to donate a set of jerseys which my teaching partner, Jennifer, and I used during a sports day we organised for the whole school," she concluded.

If you would like to find out more, donate or volunteer you can do so by visiting www.suas.ie.

