Mid-term Hullabaloo coming to Edenderry

Offaly’s dedicated children’s arts festival, Hullabaloo, is back in Edenderry and around Offaly from Wednesday, November 1 until Saturday, November 4 with a packed programme of arts and crafts workshops and live performances for all the family.

Hullabaloo! has lots of ideas on how children can spend their mid-term break with 15 different workshops to participate in and 3 family events with live performances and film screenings.

For 2017, Hullabaloo! has programmed three additional and unique workshops for Edenderry – Drama & Musical Theatre; Stop-Motion Animation; and Film Making.

Little Theatre, School of Drama’s Lauren Pidgeon in collaboration with Sorcha Fahy (Dance & Musical Theatre) will facilitate a Drama & Musical Theatre workshop for children 8-12 yrs at Edenderry Town Hall. If your child is a budding actor or singer, or just curious and wants to get involved in drama, singing and musical theatre, then this workshop is for them.

The workshop will take place over three days: Wed 1 Nov & Thurs 2 Nov from 10am-4pm and also on Fri 3 Nov from 10am-6pm. As part of the workshop, children will take part in the Hullabaloo! Showcase at Edenderry Town Hall on Fri 3 Nov from 4.30-6pm performing short sketches and exhibiting their new and developed talents for their families, friends and community.

The cost for the workshop for the 3 days is €20.

Animation comes to Edenderry with two workshops at Edenderry Youth Café for children aged 7-9yrs on Thurs 2 Nov, 9.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-4.30pm. Using stop-motion techniques, children will learn to design, storyboard and animate a short animation.

Constructing characters out of easy to mould plasticine, this fun workshop teaches children how to animate their characters in a film. Films made will be screened as part of the Hullabaloo! Showcase at Edenderry Town Hall on Fri 3 Nov from 4.30-6pm. The cost for a 3 hour workshop is €5 and is facilitated by Paper Panther Productions who have worked with RTÉ, Cartoon Saloon, TG4 and Sónta Films.

If your child wants to learn how to make a film, a 1 day workshop with take place at Edenderry Youth Café on Wed 1 Nov, 9.30am-4.30pm. In a day, create a story, shoot a short film and learn how to edit. Your child will be involved in acting, directing, using a professional camera and sound equipment.

This is an exciting opportunity for children between the ages of 10-12yrs where they can find out how some of their favourite films are made whether it is Action, Thriller, Comedy, Science fiction, Mystery or Magical Realism. Films made will be screened as part of the Hullabaloo! Showcase at Edenderry Town Hall on Fri 3 Nov from 4.30-6pm. The cost for the workshop is €10

and is facilitated by Young Irish Film Makers where skills, talent and creativity are developed in filmmaking.

Hullabaloo! in Edenderry has even more to offer over the mid-term break with workshops in Origami, Circus, Sculpting, Finger Puppets, Sketching, Special FX, Hip Hop Dance and live performances for all the family. ‘The Craic Heads’ by Fanzini Brothers bring lots of mayhem with giant inflatable rings, kazoos, slapstick, dancing and two clowns in their noble quest for laughs,

truth and foolishness at Edenderry Town Hall on Thurs 2 Nov 5.30-6.10pm, for ages 4yrs+, €3.

Vinny, the handsome Vulture comes to Edenderry with ‘Story Pranks & Puppetry’ with a show full of funny stories, hilarious pranks and amazing puppetry for the whole family at Edenderry Library, Sat 4 Nov, 10-10.45am, 6yrs+, €3.

And last but not least, ‘A Hullabaloo! of a Showcase’ for all the family, friends and community - featuring new work from the Drama & Musical Theatre; Film making; and Stop-Motion Animation workshops at Edenderry Town Hall, Fri 3 Nov, 4.30-6pm,

Free.

Visit www.hullabaloofestival.ie and/or phone the box Office on 057 9122911 for further information and to book events in Edenderry and around the county. Booking is essential. You can also follow us on Facebook, Hullabaloo Children’s Arts Festival.

Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival is coordinated by Offaly County Council Arts Office and Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, with Offaly’s Library Service and Clara Family Resource Centre.

It is supported by Offaly County Council, The Arts Council of Ireland, Creative Ireland and Offaly Local Development Company.

