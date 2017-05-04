Offaly Express 'YESTERYEARS' book offers unique photographic trip down memory lane in the county

Click on the arrow in the top corner or swipe right to go through the gallery

The Offaly Express' first publication in just under five years hit the shelves this week and 'Yesteryears' is already proving popular with the public in the county.

'Yesteryears' is 164 pages containing more than 200 pictures featured in the Offaly Express in the 1980s and 1990s and offers a captivating glimpse of life in the county through the two decades.

From hair styles to fashions, sporting occasions to social events, this glimpse through the lens is sure to evoke great memories right across the county. And you might just find a few familiar faces between the covers.

Flick through the gallery to see just a small selection of the pictures in the book.

The book is on sale in selected locations across the county including Brady's in Edenderry, Scully's in Daingean,Cards 'n Things and Midland Books in Tullamore, Doolans at the Blue Ball and Doolans in Kilcormac.

If you are a retailer and want a delivery of the book, contact Emer on 057 86 21666.