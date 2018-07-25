WATCH: Highlights as Ferbane run Rhode to the pin of their collar in Championship draw

Offaly GAA TV is up and running and this highlights package captures the drama of a ding-dong draw between Rhode and Ferbane in Round 4 of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship.

Rhode are reigning champions and having not lost a senior championship round robin game in 17 years, they were the favourites coming into this one.

Ferbane, however, are the young hotshots producing serious talent and multiple underage champions. In one of the games of the championship so far, Ferbane's brilliant shooting and resolve almost saw them over the line before a late Jake Kavanagh goal meant they had to scramble for a draw at O'Connor Park.

You can watch the full highlights package from Offaly GAA TV at the top of this article with Joe Troy on commentary.

