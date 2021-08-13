13/08/2021

Offaly man features with Ryan Reynolds in Hollywood blockbuster out today

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly native Sean McLoughlin, better known as YouTuber JackSepticEye, features in Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' new movie which hit cinemas today, August 13.

The movie, Free Guy, was due to be released in December but was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cloghan native Sean McLoughlin, better known as YouTube star Jacksepticeye described working on the film as "absolutely amazing" as he explained the film was about characters who wake up in a video game world and try to save it from shutting down.

"Who better to have in a movie about video games than the Irish video game YouTube man?" he joked.

"I'm genuinely absolutely ecstatic about this," Sean told his followers last year. "I keep thinking about first making videos and thinking what am I going to do with my life? Am I going to get a job? Is YouTube going to take off," Sean said. 

He thanked everyone who has interacted with his content to get him to "this moment" where he gets to do something amazing.

Sean is a vlogger who became famous for posting videos of himself playing and commentating on his favourite video games. His energetic and brash style struck a chord with other gamers and he now enjoys a huge following across the globe. His online name comes from a nickname made up for him by his schoolmates after he suffered an eye injury. 

The Cloghan man started posting videos as a hobby around the time he studied tourism at AIT and moved to Athlone, but has now made his vlogging a full-time job. He has since moved to the UK and become a millionaire. He had 25 million YouTube subscribers and 6.2 million Twitter followers.

You can watch the trailer for Free Guy below:

