WATCH: Heavy snow showers in places this morning as winds from Storm Jorge pick up
Driving snow has been falling across parts of Offaly this morning blown by strong winds from Storm Jorge that are begining to affect the country.
While only coming in showers, the snow being blown on the wind is making visibility difficult for motorists.
Winds are set to pick up throughout the morning as Storm Jorge crosses the country with a series of weather warnings in place.
