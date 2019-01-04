Tullamore's Christmas tractor run for Dóchas a huge success

Offaly's Dóchas Cancer Support Group is set to receive around €30,000 following a hugely successful Tullamore Tractor Run, organised by PJ Lynam.

The event took place on Monday, December 28.

As well as the run itself, attended by over 400 vintage cars, trucks and tractors, an auction held in the Old Harbour Bar in Tullamore raised over €10,000 for the charity.

The tractor run saw hundreds of vehicles parade through Tullamore with hundreds turning out in the unseasonably mild weather over the Christmas season.

Dóchas Cancer Support Group offers advice and practical support to people with cancer throughout the county.

Cllr John Clendennen attended and praised the event and its organisers, calling it a huge success. He also posted the video above of the parade of vehicles making their way through Tullamore.