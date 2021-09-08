WATCH: Carole Baskin tells Irish podcast what really happened to her husband in exclusive interview

Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety following the release of the Netflix show, Tiger King, has given an exclusive interview to the Offaly based, Awfully Irish podcast.

It's been 18 months since the now infamous Tiger King graced our screens. The show that brought the world together at the start of the pandemic had everything from murder plots to accidental gun deaths to the startling (and depressing) realization that there are more privately owned tigers in the US (somewhere between 5,000 to 10,000) than in the wild (fewer than 4,000), either kept as pets or caged in high-way wildlife "attractions".

One of the biggest stories, or rumours depending on who you believe, to come from the show, is what exactly happened to Carole Baskin's millionaire husband, Don Lewis. According to his children from a previous marriage, Carole fed Don to her tigers.

Gerard Eady and Thomas McAuliffe from the Awfully Irish podcast grabbed the exclusive interview with Ms. Baskin's where they asked her what she truthfully thought had happened to her husband all those years ago.

Don disappeared on August 18th, 1997 while Carole Baskin, self proclaimed big cat rights activist, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary based near Tampa, Florida, and rival of Tiger Kings main character, Joe Exotic, has staunchly refuted claims that she had anything to do with his disappearance or death. This is despite nearly 64 million viewers believing she put Don's body through her meat grinder and countless songs being released by Joe Exotic's band, like the subtly named, Killer Carole.

Since the success of the Netflix show, Carole has gone on to star in reality show Dancing with the Stars while rumours of her getting her own reality show have circulated. Don Lewis' body was never found despite new investigations and probes into his disappearance began after the show aired in March 2020.