WATCH: Weather forecaster's prediction as remnants of Tropical Storm Alex approach Ireland

Storm Alex caused bad flooding in Florida and it is heading towards Ireland and Britain say forecasters who expect it to bring conditions that are unusual for June.
Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner the Met Office says Alex is an ex-tropical storm that will be a typically low weather system by the time it crosses the Atlantic reaching the west coast of Ireland by Thursday.
They says such weather systems are not uncommon but are unusual for June. Strong winds are expected with lots of rain also.
DETAILS IN THE FOREACAST ABOVE
