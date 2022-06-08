WEATHER FORECAST: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

While the weather is set to remain unsettled through Thursday and Friday, Met Eireann is forecast a significant improvement in the weather for the weekend with long sunny spells and just some scattered showers.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, rain and drizzle will spread northwards over the country on Thursday but it will turn mostly dry with sunny spells by evening time. Highest temperatures 16 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the south in a moderate to fresh south or southwest breeze.

It will be generally dry on Thursday night with isolated showers, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mainly moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Friday will be a blustery day with sunny spells and widespread showers. A few heavy downpours are also possible. Afternoon temperatures will reach between 16 to 19 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly breeze.

On Friday night, there will be some showers in the north and northwest but most other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, the weather is set to improve on Saturday with the forecast stating that it will be a bright and breezy day with long sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a fresh southwesterly breeze. Mainly dry overnight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with moderating westerly winds.

The weather forecast is also looking good for Sunday with Met Eireann saying that it will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and well scattered showers, mainly in the northwest of the country. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.