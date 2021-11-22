WATCH: Young Offaly singer collaborates on charity single for Barnardos

19-year-old Offaly musician and songwriter Lauran Beth has assembled some of Ireland’s greatest musical talents to create a beautiful and uplifting rendition of John Lennon’s posthumously released classic ‘Real Love’.

All proceeds generated from the sales, streams and donations surrounding the single release and video will go directly to Barnardos Children’s Charity.

Barnardos' mission is to help transform children’s lives through their services; support parents; and challenge society where it fails children, Barnardos vision is a country where no child has to suffer and every child is able to reach their full potential, with their services to children and families situated in the heart of local communities made up of over 700 staff and volunteers working in 40 centres across Ireland delivering vital services to children and families.

Lauran has been building her music career the past number of years releasing a string of well-received singles as well as appearing on the Late Late Toy Show in 2016, winning the Bronze Medal in the under 16 solo singing category at the All-Ireland Championships in 2016, and winning the Pewter Medal in 2017, and, most recently, Lauran won the

first place price at the Mick 'The Dom' Egan Memorial Busking Competition 2019.

When Covid hit and opportunities for live performance and gatherings were restricted, Lauran decided to use her

music to make a real difference, she called upon many of Ireland’s top musical talents to join her in creating the

charity single.

The star-studded and wonderfully diverse roster of guest vocalists consist of Waters Edge, RUNAH,

Sarah Tighe, Rachael Akano, Zoe Clarke, Hera, Hannah Kinsella (Busky Bops), Moylan, KTG, Kayli Sousa, Molly

Knowles Rodino, Kate Dineen, Chris Short, Michael T and Dredd Luna.

Of the project, Lauran said: “I really wanted to bring people together through music during such an isolating and challenging time, and I felt as though covering a song together for a good cause would be the best idea. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating music with all of my amazing friends that I have not seen in a long time, and I feel that Barnardos is a charity that deserves so much support for all that they do”.

The single was recorded and produced at Beardfire Studio, Dublin by Rohan Healy, Al Quiff and David Virgin. Real Love by Lauran Beth and the Beardfire Singers is out now on Beardfire Music. The song and video was released on November 19 on Bandcamp as well as all major streaming/download platforms, with all proceeds in the first six months going to Barnardos.

Donations can also be accepted directly through PayPal or via the Barnardos website HERE.



