WATCH: Offaly pub's video about 1990s Ireland is powerful stuff

Ger Hough from the famous JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Banagher has released a monologue video exploring hypochondria, bigotry and guilt in 1990s Ireland.

Ger has an undoubted skill with spoken word, and also an eye for a viral video - you may remember the pub's flying pint Christmas ad going viral last year.

His latest video examines far more serious issues, and is entitled, 'Tom Hanks Ruined My Life,' a nod to the actor's role in the movie Philadelphia and the sheltered existence it highlighted in the Irish psyche.

Ger says, " it is an autobiographical monologue, set in the early nineties and chronicles issues of hypochondria an era which predated Google Symptoms that was dominated by certain repressive ideologies, bigotry, sensationalist media and a lack of knowledge."

The video is loosely based on Bruce Springsteens 'Philadelphia' which was the feature song to the movie of the same name. The song is covered by Ultan Conlon in the clip with Ger Hough himself on the Bodrahn. It was videos by Alan Rogers and Rob O'Connell.

Published to Facebook on Monday, the video has already racked up 5,000 views. Scroll back up and take a look and listen.

