WATCH: Rugby club prize draw goes viral after person picking numbers wins top prize

A VIDEO of a prize draw by a Limerick rugby club has gone viral after the man picking the winners won the top prize.
The Shannon RFC Supporters Club Christmas Draw had ten prizes up for grabs including the top prize of a car worth €15,000.
President of Shannon RFC Mick McLoughlin was joined by Munster Academy player Daniel Okeke for the prize draw.
The winners were picked by a random number generator with the first number picked winning the new car.
Mick had the honour of picking the first winner with the generator, and it just happened to be him!
The Club President seemed unfazed by his big win and just continued on with the draw as normal.
The video has since gone viral due to the surprising twist as well as Mick's nonplussed reaction.
Our Supporters Club Christmas Draw has taken place & saw 10 brilliant prize up for grabs including a car worth €15k— Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) December 31, 2021
Watch➡️ https://t.co/Pej7LEaxrg
Congrats to all our prize winners & thanks again to everyone who has entered, to join future draws email clubdraw@shannonrfc.com pic.twitter.com/EwKhfZBfPt
Club PRO Katie McCloskey said that Mick was a deserving winner of the top prize.
"We are delighted. He has given great service to the club, he coached our ladies team and played for years. He is the most deserving of it for everything he has done for the club over the years so we are delighted," she said.
