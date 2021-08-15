WATCH: Tullamore is party central as players and supporters celebrate Offaly U-20s All Ireland win!

O'Connor Square in Tullamore is party central this evening as players and supporters celebrate Offaly's win in the All Ireland U-20 Final.
Chants of 'Uibh Fhaile, Uibh Fhaile' can be heard ringing out around the town with the Offaly heros being lifted shoulder high amid tremendous scenes of celebration as car horns blare!
It is fully deserved for the county's newest crop of heros who ended Offaly's long wait for Leinster and All Ireland glory.
With players from all across the county on the team, the celebrations are set to go on long into the week!
