WATCH: Offaly students raise staggering amount after teacher's cancer diagnosis

The organisers of the #miles4MsH extended a HUGE thank you to everyone for their support for the recent fundraising campaign which saw a total of €14,500 raised for breast cancer research.

Only a few short weeks ago, following the news of their teacher, Breed Hassett's cancer diagnosis, the school community in Banagher College decided to make an effort to raise some funds for Breast Cancer Ireland in addition to promoting cancer awareness.

They set out to “Walk with Breed” on her journeys to cancer treatment in Dublin which would be approximately 32 journeys covering over 7,000km. In the interim, they walked a massive total of 10,836km.

Their campaign came to a close on Friday, December 4, when the final tally was totalled up.

The result was that the Banagher College Community #miles4MsH Fundraiser has raised an amazing total of €14,500.

"We wish to thank each and every person, at home and abroad, who walked and donated. We know our efforts are making a difference," the organisers said recently.