WATCH: Talented Offaly students record stunning song and video about Bloody Sunday 1920

FOUR students at Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore have recorded a stunning song and video about the 1920 Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park.

Brian Whittaker, Seán Brady, Darragh Ryan and Mikey Thornton composed the song under the guidance of their History teacher Charlotte Farrell last year.

Transition Year students at the time, they mixed vocals, guitar, fiddle and bodhran and recorded the original tune at Joe Egan's studio in Clara.

“All of this was carried out last year before the school closures caused by the pandemic,” said the school's Irish teacher, Sorcha Ní Oistín.

Then following their return to school this autumn they shot the video on location in O'Connor Park last month, directed by Ms Ní Oistín on camera.

The result is a stirring commemoration of the shooting dead of 14 civilians by British forces in Dublin at the football match between Dublin and Tipperary on November 21, 1920.

The lead singer is Brian Whittaker and he is accompanied by Mike Thornton on guitar, Sean Brady on bodhran and Darragh Ryan on fiddle.

The video also includes the names of those killed and contemporary photographs of the football teams.

“We are very lucky in Coláiste Choilm that our principal, Tadhg O’Sullivan has invested in media equipment for us to engage in such projects,” said Ms Ní Oistín.

With the anniversary of Bloody Sunday almost upon us, the students and teachers were delighted to get the song out to a wider audience through YouTube.