Black Lives Matter protest to take place in Portarlington on Saturday

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised for Portarlington on Saturday, June 13.

A gathering will take place at 11am outside Avondale estate in Portarlington to protest racial inequities and violence against black people and communities of colour.

The protest comes after the death of George Floyd in police custody in America last month. Protests have taken place all over the globe.

A further protest is scheduled for Tullamore on Saturday with demonstrations also slated for other towns around the country.

The 'Give Back Together' group spearheaded by Francie Fitzpatrick in Portarlington, said: "It is vital that each and every person in our community feel respected and valued. We must come together and take action to make this happen."