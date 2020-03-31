WATCH: Man's Offaly coronavirus isolation team is hilarious

Made entirely of household items

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

An Offaly man has made the most of the ongoing lockdown by creating a county panel and management team from household items. 

Tullamore player Declan Hogan put the team together over the weekend, complete with returning manager Tommy Lyons. 

Eoin 'Car-oil' and Michael 'Basil' are among those to make the cut with a special guest on commentary duty. 

Scroll back up to watch the big team reveal! 