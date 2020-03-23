WATCH: 20 years ago, Offaly hurling saw one of their finest hours in Croke Park

20 years ago saw one of Offaly's finest hours in Croke Park. The clash of champions, the new kids on the block against the old guard.

Offaly took on a fresh faced Cork in the All Ireland hurling semi final on a day that went on to live long in the memory of Offaly supporters.

Offaly were All Ireland champions in 1998 and Cork, beating Offaly in the semi final along the way, won it in 1999 so the stakes were high.

Johnny Pilkington notched four from play off Sean Og O'Hailpin, Johnny Dooley bossed it from midfield while Gary Hanniffy gave Brian Corcoran a torrid time of it.

Offaly may have gone on to lose the All Ireland final to Kilkenny but that semi final v Cork will live long in the memory.

It may be 20 years ago but you can still bask in it and watch the full game, complete with analysis. 70 minutes of splendid isolation for the times we live in at the moment.