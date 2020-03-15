WATCH: Offaly pub's window sill session promotes coronavirus solidarity

Offaly publican Ger Hough has released a video of the 'Irish version' of solidarity shown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy in recent days.

Italian neighbourhoods have been recorded singing with one another through their windows while in lockdown in a show of community spirit.

Well, Banagher's JJ Hough's Singing Pub, which took the decision to close before an enforced order from the Minister for Health, has given us the Irish, and indeed, the Offaly version.

Ger Hough on bodhran and Luke O'Connor on banjo perched themselves in two window sills (at least two metres apart) at the famous pub to rattle out a traditional tune.

In a Facebook post, they said: "Just because we are closed and in isolation, doesn't mean we can't make the most of a bad situation. The Italian people rallied around and sung from their rooftops, well here's the Irish version, JJ Hough's style, all the way from Banagher."

The video has received widespread praise as a show of the best of Irish community spirit, something that will be crucial to getting us through the current health emergency.