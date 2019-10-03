WATCH: If you think Lorenzo is bad here's what a Midlands' lass is experiencing in Bangkok
The Leinster Express recently bid farwell to journalist Michelle Hogan who has decided to see the world with Bangkok her first stop.
The young Laois woman noticed all the coverage of Storm Lorenzo and decided to send us a snapshot of the monsoon season that has greeted her on the other side of the world.
Watch the Mountmellick woman's short video above to get a flavour.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on