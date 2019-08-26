WATCH: Offaly farmers use Tesla sports car to cut corn

Never let it be said that we don't move with the times in Offaly!

A little bit of history was made at the 46th Annual Steam Threshing in Clonbullogue Co Offaly on Sunday as farmers used a Tesla sports car to cut corn.

The video was posted to Facebook by Maura Allen and shows Jackie, Aiden and John Harrison using a Telsa electric car with a binder. "Old and new working well," Maura said.

The binder is over 100 years old!

